A pre-sentence report was ordered last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court after a 23-year-old woman admitted assaulting four women.

She was Lisa Crossan, Praxis Unit, Castle Lane, Lurgan.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said she would be pleading guilty to four charges of common assault on March 13 this year.

He added that she had a clear record but the assaults were on four different females.

The case was adjourned until May 16.