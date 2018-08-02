Report 'several devices' left on railway at Lurgan say PSNI as security alert ends

The railway line between Portadown and Belfast has reopened following an earlier security alert.

The PSNI confirmed that Lake Street in Lurgan, which had been sealed off due to the alert, has now reopened.

Security alert on railway lines in Lurgan

Meanwhile Translink NI said the Portadown line has now reopened and services will return to normal with 'some delays expected'.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "The alert followed a report that several devices had been left in the area but nothing suspicious was found."

Chief Inspector Jon Burrows said: “ I would like to apologize to all those who have been inconvenienced by the alert here in Lurgan today.

"The blame for the inconvenience, however, lies squarely with a small group of individuals who have absolutely nothing to offer local people or society in general, and I would like to appeal to anyone who can assist us with our enquiries into this incident to contact police in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 1465 01/08/18. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”