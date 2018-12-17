Reported to police by other driver

A 19-year-old man who overtook on a double white line was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Christopher Harrison, whose address was given as Clanbrassil Gardens, Portadown, was also given three points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that on July 7 this year police received a report of the defendant overtaking another vehicle on a double solid white line on the Loughgall Road, Portadown. They spoke to Harrison and he admitted he had been driving.

Mr Brendan Hagan, representing Harrison, said the report was made by another driver and the registration number was given.

He explained that his client was driving on a long straight and misjudged the speed of the vehicle in front before straying into the double white line area.