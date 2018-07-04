Residents’ magazine is soon to be hitting doorsteps

Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s residents’ magazine, ‘Borough Link’ will be hitting doorsteps across the borough in the next couple of weeks – so be sure to look out for it.

Filled with the latest on council initiatives, future plans for the borough, recent and upcoming ceremonies, events, competitions and showcasing all that is great about the borough, this summer’s edition is certainly a bumper one.

“You will find updates on council projects such as our exciting leisure transformation plans, our new urban sports facility at Banbridge, the new cycling and walking trails at Gosford, Darkley, and Gilford, as well as our £5.1m PEACE IV programme”, commented Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon, Councillor Julie Flaherty.

“In addition, there will be helpful details on council services such as holiday arrangements for bin collections, building control advice and economic development programmes, as well as showcasing celebrations such as the recent Community Awards and the upcoming Freedom of the Borough ceremony for Rory Best OBE.

“And not forgetting highlighting our plans for the borough’s future with details on our Community Plan, Local Development Plan and Corporate Plan – there really is something for everyone in this summer’s Borough Link,” she added.

Hitting over 86,000 households across the borough on an annual basis – the Borough Link will also be available in a digital version here: https://www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/.

For further information or to request the magazine in a different format, please contact Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council’s Communications team on communications@armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk.