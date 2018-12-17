Respected businessman Niall Irwin, a director of Irwin’s Bakery passes away

Highly respected Portadown business man, Niall Irwin, Technical Director of Irwin’s Bakery and leading figure in the Irish bakery trade, has passed away.

Mr Irwin passed away peacefully at home, Sunday 16th December, after a period of illness.

Niall was 67-years-old and spent his life working in, and building, the family bakery business in Portadown, having followed his father Kenneth in 1969.

Born Robert Kenneth Niall Irwin, he is survived by his devoted wife Kay and sons Ross and Stewart.

The house is strictly private.

Mr Irwin’s funeral will be on Wednesday.

The family have asked that donations in lieu of flowers are for Cancer Focus NI C/O Milne Funeral Services 59 Seagoe Rd, Portadown, Craigavon BT63 5HS