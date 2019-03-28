Restrcuted driver doing 109mph

An ‘R’ driver caught doing over 100mph on the motorway was banned from driving last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Christopher Michael Kennedy, whose address was given as Drumbeg, Craigavon, was accused that on January 5 this year he exceeded the 45mph speed limit for a restricted driver.

The court heard he was detected doing 109mph on the M1.

Entering a plea his solicitor, Mr Paddy Moriarty, said Kennedy’s sister worked in Dungannon and he went to collect her and was late.

He added his client was a young, inexperienced driver, his speed was far too much and he accepted he was going to be disqualified.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was an exceptionally high speed for a restricted driver.

She fined him £150 and imposed a six month ban.