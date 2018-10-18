Resurfacing scheme for Bachelors Walk

A £70,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Bachelors Walk, Portadown will commence on Monday, October 22.

The works on Bachelors Walk will deliver 500 metres of resurfacing from Carrickblacker Road to the junction of Bridge Street. This will provide significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a daily road closure which will be in effect between the hours of 9.30am and 4.30pm from Monday to Sunday, October 22-28 and between the hours of 8.00am and 6.00pm from Monday, October 29, to Saturday, November 3.

To facilitate the resurfacing works traffic is being diverted via Carrickblacker Road, Gilford Road roundabout, Killicomaine Road, Upper Church Lane, Lurgan Road and Bridge Street. Local access will be maintained throughout the period of the works. Cyclists and pedestrians can avail of the existing cycle network through Edenvilla Park.

In order to ensure the safety of road users and road workers the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling in the vicinity of the works.

The Department has programmed the work and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when planning any journeys.

Work is expected to be completed by November 3 - dependent on favourable weather conditions and on the progress of the scheme.

For traffic information about this and other improvement schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com