Resurfacing scheme for Gilford Road

A £145,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on Gilford Road, Portadown will begin on Monday, August 5.

The resurfacing works will extend a distance of approximately 0.4 kilometres from the Springfields development to Princess Way, Portadown and will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the road.

Roadworks.

Due to the nature of the scheme it will be necessary to operate a night time road closure between the hours of 7pm and 6am from Monday, 5 August, to Friday, 9 August. During these times a two-way diversion will be in place via Killicomaine Road, Old Lurgan Road, Drumancanvey Road and Breagh Road, Portadown.

Diversionary routes will be clearly signed and local access for residents and businesses will be maintained at all times during the works. The road will be open to traffic from 6am until 7pm daily.

In order to help ensure the safety of road users and road workers, the public is asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions and to drive with care when travelling through, or in the vicinity, of the works.

The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area.

The scheme is expected to be completed by Friday, August 9, however, this is dependent on favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this and other road schemes visit: www.trafficwatchni.com