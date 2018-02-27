Resurfacing scheme to start in town centre

A £280k resurfacing scheme is set to start in Portadown town centre next week.

Bridge Street, Castle Street, Mill Avenue and Woodhouse Street will be resurfaced with work starting on Monday 5 March 2018.

The scheme has been part funded by Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council to compliment the recently completed Portadown linkages project.

“It will deliver significant improvements to both the structural integrity and surface of the roads,” said a Department of Infrastructure statement.

Work is expected to be completed by Monday 26 March 2018.

There is expected to be some traffic disruption with road closures in effect from 7.00 pm to 6.00 am (overnight only).

It is hoped to minimise traffic disruption within the town centre with local access maintained during the improvements.

To facilitate the resurfacing works traffic travelling from Gilford Road is diverted via Killycomain Road, Upper Church Lane, Lurgan Road, Bridge Street, Joseph Street, Northway, Brownstown Road, Armagh Road and Church Street. Traffic travelling from Armagh Road is diverted via Church Street, Mandeville Street, Northway, Joseph Street and Bridge Street. Traffic travelling from Garvaghy Road is diverted via Park Road, Obins Street, Corcrain Road, Northway and Joseph Street. All diversion routes will be signposted.

“The Department has programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to leave additional time when travelling in the area,” said the department.

The above work is subject to favourable weather conditions and the Department will keep the public informed of any change.

For more information about this visit: www.trafficwatchni.com