Resurfacing work in Bleary is welcomed - after nine year wait

Resurfacing work has been completed at Cedar Lodge in Bleary - after a nine year battle.

The work was welcomed by DUP representatives Carla Lockhart MLA and Councillor Margaret Tinsley.

They said for over nine years the development had only a base cost of tarmac and after much lobbying by the DUP team it has now been completed by the Department for Infrastructure, Roads Division.

Carla Lockhart said: “This was long overdue and I am delighted for the residents of the development that it has now been completed. It took some negotiation but was all worthwhile.”

Councillor Tinsley said, “It was wrong that it took so long but I am delighted that it has now been resolved.”