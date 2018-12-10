Resurfacing work welcomed

Resurfacing works in the Clarendon Park area of Magheralin have been welcomed.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said she has been lobbying for this work for some time and it has now been completed: “Having spoken to local residents all the feedback had been very positive. This has been a long running saga and will make a big difference to the residents of the area who have had to wait so long for this improvement.”

She went on: “I want to thank the residents for their patience as they have had to wait too long for this to be completed. Also to the contractors for doing it with minimal disruption.

“I have spoken to a number of residents who are naturally delighted that this work has now been carried out.

“It is good to see an issue which I have been working on for so long be completed.”