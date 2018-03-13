Reuben’s family say thank you to Lurgan

The family of Reuben Davis, an 11-year-old Lurgan boy who is battling leukaemia in his adopted home in New Zealand, has thanked locals for their amazing donations - totalling £2,835.29.

Reuben’s parents Robin and Gwen want to say a huge thank-you to everyone who donated and supported the recent coffee morning.

Plus they wanted to thank all the local businesses who provided gifts for the raffle.

“The monies raised are of great support to the family. We are so thankful for everybody’s thoughts and prayers as Reuben continues on this hard journey,” said their cousin Caroline.