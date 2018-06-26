Richmount pupils steal the Show!

Richmount Primary was transported over the rainbow as a packed assembly hall watched the school’s production of the Wizard of Oz.

The many hours of practising and rehearsing paid off in spectacular style with a stunning performance on both nights by all of the cast. In thanking the staff

Holly Davey who played the Witch in Richmount Primary School's production of The Wizard Of Oz pictured with her six monkeys. INPT19-215.

and pupils for all of their efforts, Mrs. Deirdre Kennedy (Chair of the Board of Governors) expressed her amazement at witnessing such a magnificent

spectacle of acting and singing ability.

Pictured Holly Davey who played the Witch with her six monkeys. INPT19-215.