Road closed after woman injured in crash

Police are to close a Co Armagh road this afternoon after a woman was injured in a crash.
Police were called to the incident between Scarva and Tandragee shortly before midday yesterday.
One woman was taken to hospital following a crash.
Today the PSNI plan to close off the scene as part of their investigations.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Pontzpass Road, Scarva will be closed this afternoon (Friday 18th January)as police revisit the scene following a one vehicle road traffic collision yesterday (Thursday 17th January).
“The road will be closed at the Meeting Street roundabout at Pontzpass to the Mill Street roundabout at Tandragee for a number of hours.
“Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.”