Road closed after woman injured in crash

Police are to close a Co Armagh road this afternoon after a woman was injured in a crash.

Police were called to the incident between Scarva and Tandragee shortly before midday yesterday.

One woman was taken to hospital following a crash.

Today the PSNI plan to close off the scene as part of their investigations.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Pontzpass Road, Scarva will be closed this afternoon (Friday 18th January)as police revisit the scene following a one vehicle road traffic collision yesterday (Thursday 17th January).

“The road will be closed at the Meeting Street roundabout at Pontzpass to the Mill Street roundabout at Tandragee for a number of hours.

“Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.”