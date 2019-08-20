Road reopens after brutal murder of Malcolm McKeown

The main street in Waringstown has reopened after the murder of Malcolm McKeown.

Police said Mr McKeown's body was found in a car last night at round 9pm behind a service station in the village.

Malcolm McKeown

He was shot and a murder investigation has been started.

Mr McKeown (54), from Meadowvale in Waringstown had been no stranger to the court system and had been implicated in a number of murders, including husband and wife Jacqueline and Hugh McGeough who were killed in their Legahory Court, Craigavon home in 2011. However the charges against him were dropped.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Main Street in Waringstown has now reopened."

Earlier Detective Chief Inspector Michelle Shaw said: “The man was found in his vehicle, which was parked at the rear of a filling station on Main Street in the village.

“Our enquiries are at a very early stage and I am appealing for anyone with information that could potentially assist our investigation to please get in touch by calling 101. Or alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”