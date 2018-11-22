Roadworks at Portadown Road

Traffic management is ‘currently’ in place on the Portadown Road, Lurgan as work is carried out on electricity lines.

NIE Networks are upgrading the electricity network in the area by recovering a number of poles and conductors near to the Portadown Road, Oakridge and Ashwood area.

A spokesperson for the company said: “We are removing the 4-pole structure featured in the pictures you supplied and installing a new substation (just where the photographs have been taken).

“The new cabling to replace the overhead structure will be installed underground along the Black Path, through the underpass of the Portadown Road.”