Row over Armed Forces Day plan

A row has broken out between councillors after a motion to bring an Armed Forces Day event to the borough was passed by Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

The motion calling for ABC Council to register interest in bringing the event to the borough was brought forward by UUP councillor Glenn Barr.

Members at last Monday’s (May 28) council meeting passed the proposal.

However, Sinn Féin have blasted the move claiming it will cause significant hurt and distress to families across the borough.

ABC Council Sinn Féin Group Leader, Councillor Darren McNally, said: “We outlined our reasons for opposing this motion making it clear that, should the council pursue this course of action, it will cause significant hurt and distress to families across this borough.

“The track record of British soldiers here in the North is not something many of our ratepayers would want to see celebrated.”

Defending the motion, Councillor Barr said: “The Ulster Unionist Party recognises the sensitivities surrounding such a bid, this has not been brought forward to offend anyone, but purely for tourism and support.

“Hosting the likes of Armed Forces Day will bring more people into the borough, which in turn boosts the local economy as money is spent in areas such as retail, leisure, bed nights and tourist attractions.”