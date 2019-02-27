Royal couple, Kate and William delight crowds at Belfast's Empire Music Hall during NI visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by cheering crowds at an entertainment venue in Belfast as the first day of their two-day visit to Northern Ireland came to a close.

William and Kate waved to the crowds from the top of the steps of the Empire Music Hall.

The Royal couple greet well wishers outside the Empire Music Hall, Belfast

They were given the official welcome to the venue by Lord Lieutenant of Belfast Fionnuala Jay-O'Boyle.

Moving inside, they met former Olympian Dame Mary Peters, who was earlier appointed to the Order of the Garter, as well as a number of young people from her trust, which helps aspiring athletes.

Comedian Shane Todd performed as the royal couple engaged in conversations with those in attendance.

He joked: "Everyone seems excited for some reason, I met them at the door, they were very nervous but hid it well."

Kate wore a mint-coloured Missoni dress for the event.