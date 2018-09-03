Sad passing of a true community stalwart

Tributes have been paid to a stalwart of the Dollingstown community - Mr Jim Steele - who passed away at the weekend.

Mr Steele was a well known and popular figure in the village, a former trade unionist, faithful Glenavon supporter and member of the local Orange Lodge.

But more importantly he was a devoted husband, dearest father and, more lately, a doting grandad.

He passed away on Saturday, September 1, peacefully at his Gilpin Park home, surrounded by his loving family,

He will be laid to rest tomorrow (Tuesday, September 4).

His Funeral Service takes place at 2pm in High Street Presbyterian Church, Lurgan followed by a committal in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, of flowers if desired, to The Drew Nelson Legacy Project and Julia Henry OMS. cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services Donations Account c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL.

He was the devoted husband of Sally, dearest father of William and the late Alan, father-in-law of Amanda and a much loved granda of Lucy and Oliver.

Paying tribute to Mr Steele his Orange Lodge, Wickliffe’s Invincible Morning Star, LOL 62, Dollingstown said on their facebook page: “Brethren it is with a sad heart that we have lost our good friend Bro Jim Steele, a great lodge member for many years, his craic will be sorely missed.

“He was the father of the late Bro Alan and Bro William, we send our sincere condolences to the family and wider circle.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with them at this very sad time.”

Lurgan PUP also paid tribute: “The members of Upper Bann PUP would like to pass on our condolences to branch member William Steele and his family on the passing of William’s father Jim Steele.

“Jim was a well known and popular figure in his home of Dollingstown where he was a longstanding faithful and highly esteemed member of the local lodge LOL 62 and was also well regarded at Mourneview Park where he has been a passionate supporter of Glenavon and has helped the club out in several capacities over the years.

“He will be remembered fondly by many locally given his popularity and community spirit and will be sorely missed by his family of which he was especially proud.”

The Mourneview and Grey Estate Community Association also passed on condolences: “We are sorry to hear the sad news about the passing of our member William Steele’s father Jim.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the whole family circle at this difficult time and hope they find the strength and courage in the days and weeks ahead. Resting where no shadows fall.”