Schoolgirl injured in ‘hit and run’ incident

Police have appealed for witnesses after two schoolgirls were knocked down by an alleged hit and run driver on Wednesday (December 5).

The incident happened around 8am as the girls were walking to school along the Loughgall Road.

One of the girls suffered injuries and was treated by the ambulance service.

A police spokesperson said: “We are seeking to identify the driver involved, who allegedly did not stop at the time of the collision.

“The driver is described as female and driving a red or orange medium sized vehicle.”

The officer went on to say: “This incident could very easily have ended in tragedy and although thankful the injuries were minor in this case, it must be said it is completely incomprehensible how someone could drive on without stopping in this situation.

“I would also like to take this opportunity coming up to Christmas to remind drivers to be especially aware of the road conditions and road worthiness of their vehicles.

“Police enquiries are ongoing but if you know who the driver was, saw anything or maybe you were the driver yourself, please get in contact.”

The Police reference is 185 12/05/18.