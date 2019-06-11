SDLP welcomes proposals for social housing in Derrytrasna

Plans are to be submitted for 14 affordable homes in Derrytrasna, Co Armagh, a move welcomed by the SDLP.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly explained a housing need was assessed and a housing association is to put forward a proposal for a mixed and affordable scheme to deliver 14 units with plans to be submitted to ABC council this week.

“Housing Associations are actively trying to identify a site for housing and await formal registration of these proposals with the NIHE Development Programme Group.”

SDLP Cllr Declan McAlinden added; “For a long time, the SDLP have been arguing for social and affordable homes in our rural areas and at long last are work is paying off.”

“A site is yet to be determined in Derrytrasna. Therefore, I am asking if any landowners are interested please get in contact with myself or the SDLP office in Lurgan,” said Cllr McAlinden, welcoming the move for more social housing.