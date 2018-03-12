Sean to join top comic Tommy Tiernan at Paddy’s Night charity gig at 3 Arena

Comedian Sean Hegarty is to join top comics like Tommy Tiernan, Dara O’Briain and Ardal O’Hanlon, at a charity gig on St Patrick’s Day.

Sean will be on the bill at the Paddy’s Night Comic Relief charity gig in the 3 Arena.

The Lurgan man got a call from RTE 2FM to chat about the upcoming deliberation episode of TV3 hit, Ireland’s Got Talent (also airing on St Patrick’s night). He was then contacted by presenter Eoghan McDermott and guest Jason Byrne live on air to be told the good news.

The 3 Arena will host an A-List of top talent from the Irish comedy circuit will entertain the 13k strong crowd during one of the busiest nights of the year.

Sean said: ‘To be told live on air that I’d performing at this massive gig was not only a shock to the system but an opportunity I’d be waiting for and preparing for so long.I grew up watching a lot of the acts on the bill and have been lucky enough to have gigged with a few of them before.”

Check Sean out on Saturday night on TV3 at 7.30pm to see if he has reached the semi-finals.