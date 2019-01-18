Search on for top businesses with launch of awards

The search is on for Carrickfergus’ top businesses.

Now in their second year, the Carrick Times is proud to launch the 2019 Carrickfergus Business Awards in conjunction with Mid & East Antrim Borough Council.

Chief Executive of Mid and East Antrim Council Anne Donaghy.

These prestigious awards recognise the talent and enterprise that exists across the full range of business and commerce so vital to the economic success and profile of the area.

The awards ceremony and gala dinner, which will be attended by over 150 guests from across the industry, will take place on Thursday 14 March.

This year sees the introduction of two brand new categories - Best Community or Social Enterprise Best Health & Wellbeing Initiative.

There are a total of 14 award categories which will recognise a cross section of businesses who excel in their sector.

Other categories include: Best Retailer; Best Craft Company of the Year; Best Artisan Food Company of the Year; Best Export Business; Readers’ Favourite Eating Establishment; Best Customer Service; Excellence in Tourism; Best Digital & Social Media Initiative ; Best Start-Up Business Award; Young Business Person of the Year; Business Person of the Year and the prime accolade Lifetime Achievement Award.

Launching the awards, the Mayor of Mid & East Antrim Council, Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Councillor Lyndsay Millar, said: “Mid and East Antrim Borough Council is delighted to be the main sponsor of the hugely prestigious Carrickfergus Business Awards, organised by JPI Media.

“We are all deeply proud of the illustrious heritage and history of our town – and we are all committed to delivering a rich and prosperous future for Carrickfergus.

“Just recently it was confirmed Carrickfergus is set for a cash injection of more than £38m to boost the town’s reputation as a world-class heritage site and a must-visit destination for tourists from around the world.

“This investment will regenerate, reposition and rebrand the town of Carrickfergus – the starting point on the internationally renowned Causeway Coastal Route.

“This is the latest initiative led by our council in conjunction with our business leaders to grow our economy, create jobs and secure investment.

“Last year Council launched a new strategy to boost the economy across the Borough, called ‘Amplify’. Amplify aims to support the development of Mid and East Antrim right through until 2030.

“The Manufacturing Taskforce was also formed by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council with the aim of reinvigorating the sector in the area.

“We recognise the significant contribution of JPI Media and we are proud to continue to support these awards which celebrate the achievements of our local businesses and business leaders in helping us all to build a stronger economy for the benefit of all our citizens.”

Chief Executive Anne Donaghy (pictured left) said: “Our Council is fully committed to supporting business growth and development, and promoting an environment that encourages and facilitates investment in our Borough.

“I am delighted that £1bn of co-investment outlined through the Belfast Region City Deal proposals includes substantial investment earmarked for the ambitious project in Carrickfergus.

“Belfast Region City Deal sets out a plan to grow the economy, create up to 25,000 jobs, boost tourism, increase skills, encourage investment and develop infrastructure.

“Working closely with our business leaders, we are committed to delivering a vibrant business culture and we are proactively seeking to build on our strengths in advanced manufacturing and agri-food, while supporting and promoting the growth of new industry sectors, including digital, tourism, financial and business services.

“The Carrickfergus Business Awards are a superb opportunity to celebrate the talent, entrepreneurship and ambition of our local business leaders and pay tribute to your unrelenting and inspirational commitment to Carrickfergus, and Mid and East Antrim.”

Also speaking at the launch was Mr Bill Adamson, chairman of Associate Sponsor Carrickfergus Enterprise.

He said: “Carrickfergus Enterprise are delighted, once again to be involved in the Carrickfergus Business Excellence Awards as Associate Sponsor.

“We believe there are many examples of business excellence throughout the town and would encourage all our local businesses to consider making an application for one of the many award categories.”

Among thise who attended the launch were reptresentatives from category sponsor Ulster Bank.

Entries can be submitted via the website www.carrickbusinessawards.co.uk

The deadline for entries is Friday, February 22.

Lucrative opportunities to sponsor categories are currently available and to play your part in the continuing success story of these wards contact the JPIMedia Events team on 028 3839 5564 or 028 3839 5504.