Second person taken to Belfast hospital after Co Armagh house fire

A second person was rushed to a Belfast hospital following a fire at a house in Co Armagh yesterday.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service and the NI Ambulance Service attended the blaze at Grattan St, Lurgan as well as the PSNI.

Fire in Grattan St Lurgan

Yesterday the PSNI revealed that a woman was taken to hospital following the fire but today it transpires another person was also rushed to hospital.

A spokesperson for the NI Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 12.31 on Wednesday 16 October 2019 relating to reports of an incident at Gratton Street, Lurgan.

He said: “NIAS despatched two Emergency crews, one Doctor and one Hazard Area Response Team to the scene.

“Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, two patients were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast.

A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to the report of a fire on Grattan Street, Lurgan around 12.30pm Wednesday 16th October.

“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended and the fire has been extinguished.

“The female occupant was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“This is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

It is understood the woman was taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.