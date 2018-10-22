Seen reading a text while driving car

While reading a text in her car a 31-year-old woman was seen by police and charged with using a hand held phone while she was driving.

Amy Neill, whose address was given as Drumbeg, Craigavon, was fined £75 and given three points for the offence last Wednesday at the local court.

She was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to produce her licence within the required time limit.

The court heard that on March 10 this year at 3.45pm a police patrol on the Tandragee Road in Lurgan saw a car turn out from Glenholme Park onto the road and the driver was using a mobile phone.

She was offered a fixed penalty to produce both parts of her licence at Lurgan police station within seven days but asked for an extension.

Later checks by police showed that she did not produce both parts of her licence.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said she had received a text from her ex-partner and accepted she had the phone in her hand.

He added that she had the plastic part of her licence but did not have the money to apply for her full licence.