Seen using mobile phone at wheel

A 75-year-old man was fined £75 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a mobile phone while driving in Lurgan.

Patrick McCrory, Riverglade Court, Lurgan, was also given three points.

For failing to produce his driving licence he was fined £75.

The court heard that on August 9 last year he was seen using a hand held phone while driving in Lurgan.

He was offered a fixed penalty but could not take it up because his licence was being renewed.

Mr Gerry Drain, representing the defendant, said McCrory had a clear driving record.