'Selfless act' by PSNI officers saved man from drowning

A 'selfless' act of PSNI officers saved a man from drowning during a serious incident in a Co Armagh park this evening.

According to local reports a man had swam into the lake at Lurgan Park.

It is understood that he appeared in difficulty and the emergency services were called.

Local Sinn Fein councillor Keith Haughian praised the actions of the emergency services.

He said: “A man in danger of drowning was rescued by two community police officers tonight in Lurgan Park.

"It was clearly a very dangerous situation but in a selfless act officers entered the water without hesitation.

“Such was the difficulty of bringing the individual to safety fire service officer also entered the water.

“I wish to pay tribute to each and every person who helped save this mans life tonight.”