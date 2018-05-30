Selling blocked iPhone was ‘mean’

A 25-year-old man who carried out a fraud involving an iPhone was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Rokas Stankas, Corcrain Drive, Portadown, admitted that between November 13, 2016, and November 20, 2017, he dishonestly made a false representation that an iPhone 6 was in working order whereas it had been blocked and was not usable with the intention of making a gain for himself.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

A barrister representing Stankas said it was a mean offence but his client had £300 with him in court to pay restitution.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said this was a serious matter and the defendant had lost any credit for the way he had approached the case.

She added that the money for restitution was ‘too little too late’.

The judge sentenced Stankas to six months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to pay £300 compensation.