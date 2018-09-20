Seminar to discuss rates issues

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart is hosting a rates seminar for business owners across Upper Bann and surrounding areas.

The focus of the evening will be to inform business rate payers of how rates are calculated, an update on the re-evaluation process and a discussion on rate relief.

The event will be held in Brownlow House on September 26 6.30-8.30pm. It is also being supported by Cllr Paul Greenfield as chair of the eco mini development committee on ABC Council.

Ms Lockhart said, “This will be a very worthwhile event and I thank LPS for giving of their time to come and assist. Booking is essential and if anyone would like to attend they can do so via my office, email carlalockhart@outlook.com or contact me on 028 3831 0088.”