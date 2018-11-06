Sent ex-partner’s mother threatening message after social media comments

A man told a woman that her daughter was the only reason he didn’t ‘choke the last breath out of you and watch your eyes close’, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Scott Mayne (23), Russell Drive, Lurgan, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

He admitted unlawful possession of cannabis on August 18 this year and improper use of a telecommunications system to send a message that was of an offensive, indecent, obscene or menacing character on April 9.

The court heard that on August 18 at 4am police went to an address in Russell Drive in relation to another matter.

They were let in by the occupant and Mayne was in a room sleeping. There was a small amount of cannabis, a joint, and a hash pipe on a table next to the defendant.

He was arrested and cautioned and admitted he had been smoking cannabis.

Mayne told police: “I was just lying here all night smoking my head off and you f—king woke me.”

On April 9 the injured party alleged to police that Mayne had sent her a message on Facebook which she felt to be threatening.

It said: “Your daughter is the reason I don’t choke the last breath out of you and watch your eyes close, you scumbag.”

Mayne said that the injured party had called him a bad father and he was sorry for the incident.

A barrister representing the defendant said he had a fairly atrocious record.

Referring to the second matter he explained that the complainant was the mother of his ex-partner who put something on Facebook relating to his parenting and he took great offence at the message.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said people had to be responsible for what they say on Facebook or social media.

He added that Mayne had a very poor record and if he didn’t stop offending prison would be a revolving door.

For the drugs offence he imposed a one month prison sentence with a two month concurrent term for the second charge.