Service of Commemoration to mark 100 years since the end of the WW1

Ancre Somme Association are holding a Service of Commemoration marking the 100th Anniversary of the End of the Great War and the 102nd Anniversary of the Battle of the Somme.

The service is being held on Sunday, July 1 at 3pm in St Marks Parish Church, Portadown.

Reverend William Orr will be officiating at what will be a very dignified and respectful service in memory of those who fought, and died, during the Great War.

Dignitaries attending this service will include the Earl of Caledon, Colonel Arthur Reid, Air Vice Marshal David Niven, Commander Neil Downing, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Poland Jerome Mullen. Members of the various cadet organisations playing a part in the service.

Once the service has concluded a wreath laying ceremony will take place in the grounds of the church and will coincide with the Rev Orr unveiling one of the symbolic “Tommie” sculptures.

After the unveiling tea and coffee will be served in the Church Hall, in Carleton Street.