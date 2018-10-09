Sewer improvement work getting underway

Work on sewers in need of ‘urgent repair’ is getting underway this month as part of a £300,000 scheme.

NI Water will shortly be re-commencing work on the next phase of the NI Sewer Rehabilitation Project in the Lurgan, Magheralin and Portadown areas.

This represents an investment of £300,000 and is part of an overall programme by NI Water across the province to improve the existing sewerage network.

This work follows investigation works previously undertaken in these areas, which identified defects in the existing sewerage network, which require urgent repair.

These sewer improvement works will include the installation of “liners” in existing pipelines, the “open-dig” repair of short sections of sewer at isolated locations, as well as the laying of some short sections of new replacement pipelines.

An NI Water spokesperson said: “Work will commence in early October 2018 and we anticipate will take two months to complete. The work in this phase will primarily be undertaken using underground ‘no-dig’ techniques with a small amount of ‘open-dig’ work. NI Water strive to undertake as much of this work as possible using “no-dig” techniques, which minimise disruption to people’s daily lives, as well as providing environmental benefits such as reduction in construction waste and carbon footprint.”

The works will be carried out at various locations throughout Portadown, Lurgan and Magheralin during this time, and notifications will be issued to residents and businesses in the affected areas as the work progresses.

It will be necessary at some locations to have lane/road closures in place in order for the works to be carried out safely. This is to protect the safety of road users, the public and construction workers.

It may also be necessary at some locations for work to be undertaken outside of normal working hours, evening/night time, to reduce disruption to road users and businesses.

The spokesperson said: “We will endeavour to ensure that noise is minimised as far as possible during these times.

“Traffic management and signage will be in place in all areas as necessary to inform the public in advance of the work. Vehicular access will be maintained for residents/businesses as far as possible, and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

“Our contractor will liaise directly with businesses affected by traffic management restrictions regarding access for deliveries etc.

“NI Water fully recognises that works of this nature can be disruptive, however the works are essential.”

The spokesperson concluded: “NI Water and our contractor Geda Construction would like to thank the public in advance for their patience and cooperation while we complete this essential improvement work.”

Customer queries should be directed to Waterline on 03457 440088.