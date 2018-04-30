SF meeting transport firm over speeding lorries

A major transport firm has met with Sinn Fein politicians to discuss claims of ‘speeding and dangerous driving on rural roads’.

Sinn Féin Councillors Fergal Lennon and Kevin Savage have met with Morgan McLernon directors at their Silverwood office in Lurgan

Councillor Savage said: “We met Morgan McLernon to highlight issues in Central Craigavon (Bleary, Drumgask) and Banbridge (Gilford, Scarva Pontzpass).

“Whilst we appreciate the route they use is the quickest and most economical route to and from the docks in Dublin we raised concerns regarding speeding and dangerous driving on rural roads as reported to us by local residents,” he said.

“Both directors listened carefully and outlined the steps they are taking to address these,” said the Sinn Fein councillor.

“They also offered to meet and engage with the local community.

“Morgan McLernon have invested heavily in cameras in the lorries and are able to track the progress of vehicles,” he added.

“They have also rolled out an education programme to ensure drivers comply with all driving instructions.

“However they do require the support of locals,” said Cllr Savage.

“They have therefore appealed to the local community to identify and report any instances of speeding or dangerous driving including location, time and registration number to: insurance@morganmclernon.com”

Councillor Savage concluded: “We left assured that every complaint will be investigated, a response issued and, where appropriate, disciplinary action taken.

“Morgan McLernon appear committed to ensuring that speeding and dangerous driving is eradicated.”