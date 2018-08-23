SF slam ‘unsightly’ bunting fallen near War Memorial

Bunting which has fallen down from lamposts in Lurgan and at the War Memorial is ‘unsightly’ and ‘particularly disrespectful’, according to Sinn Fein.

Cllr Catherine Nelson said: “No-ones culture is served by bunting trailing the roadsides and footpaths of our town centre.

Bunting has fallen at Lurgan's War Memorial

“It is particularly disrespectful and unsightly to see it lying on the ground surrounding the war memorial.

“I have requested the bunting be removed from Lurgan town centre.”

However DUP MLA Carla Lockhart responded: “Thousands of metres of bunting is erected each year to decorate our towns and villages for the marching season in a very responsible manner. Inevitably some will fall, particularly during inclement weather.

“It is however encouraging to see that Mrs Nelson is now passionate about respecting memorials to those who laid down their lives for our freedom. Maybe she could promote such respect within the wider Republican community, especially when you consider that only last week thousands of republicans watched the burning of a poppy wreath on a Republicans bonfire in Londonderry.”