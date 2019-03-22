Shankill residents get sandbags after years of flooding issues

Victims of flooding in parts of Lurgan have finally got a permanent sandbag box for emergencies, a community group has been told.

A newly created community group in Shankill have been told, that after years of flooding at Glebe Terrace and Deans Walk, sand boxes will be provided.

The move has been welcomed by SDLP representative Ciaran Toman after a number of meetings with the all the statutory agencies and with the newly formed community group in Shankill.

Mr Toman said: “I am delighted that the Rivers Agency have provided two sandbag containers which will hold 100 sandbags each and it will give residents in Deans Walk and Glebe Terrace direct access for deployment during severe weather warnings.”

“I want to thank the resident’s endurance as it has been a long process to see some action from our statutory agencies to prevent a repeat of flooding in homes.”

“The sandbag container will be in place in four to five weeks and those homes directly affected from the flooding have received letters from the SDLP of the containers location.”

“In the coming weeks, the community group has kindly offered to knock the doors and deliver flood prevention packs.”

Toman added: “For security purposes, the community group only knows the combination lock and they will share this information with those directly affected with the flooding.”

“It is important that it serves its purpose for residents mainly from Glebe Terrace and Deans Walk!”