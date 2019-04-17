Shop improvement scheme welcomed

A ‘Shop Front Improvement Scheme’ launched by the council has been welcomed.

Cllr Paul berry said, “I have been personally lobbying council officials over recent months with the view to opening up this rolling Scheme to help support local small businesses in some of our Town Centres. Under the Town Centre Regeneration Policy this type of funding is vital to help with the physical enhancement and animation of our Town Centres and I am delighted such a provision is in the Capital Programme.

“I have argued that towns which are hosting major events such as the UK Pipe Bands Championship in Lurgan and the week long 12th July Celebrations in Tandragee this year should be supported and properties enhanced to have the towns looking well to the thousands of visitors who will be coming into the areas. There is also a need to improve the tree bases around the town which look very bad.”