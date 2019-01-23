Shop robbed by men with iron bar

Police are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery at commercial premises on Lurgan Road, Portadown yesterday evening, (Tuesday, January 22).

Shortly before 6.45pm two men, both wearing boiler suits and balaclavas entered the shop and demanded the female staff member open the till. Both men then stole the contents from the till. It‘s believed they made off on foot towards Lurgan.

PSNI

One of the men was brandishing what is believed to be a metal bar.

The member of staff was not injured during this incident, however, she has been left extremely shocked.

Detective Sergeant Kelly Foley appealed to anyone who has information that could assist detectives with their enquiries to contact them at Lurgan on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 1151 22/01/19.