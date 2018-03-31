Short driving ban for offence

A short disqualification was imposed on a 23-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a no insurance offence.

Taylor Simpson, whose address was given to the court as Garrymore, Craigavon, admitted driving a motorcycle without insurance on November 30 last year.

The offence took place on the Knockmenagh Road in Craigavon.

A solicitor representing the defendant said there had been a missed payment and the insurance lapsed.

She added that if he received six points his licence would be revoked and asked the court to consider a short period of disqualification rather than penalty points.

Deputy District Judge Laura Ivers imposed a fine of £200 and ordered Simpson to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

She also banned him from driving for a period of 28 days.