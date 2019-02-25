Sinn Fein call for bilingual Irish/English street signs in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon

Sinn Fein has accused Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council of failing in its statutory duty to display bilingual Irish/English street signs.

Deputy Mayor, Paul Duffy has called on the Council to adopt a bilingual street language policy.

The Deputy Mayor said: “The Council have a number of requests in from communities seeking their street signage to be displayed in Irish and English.

“To date the council has failed in its statutory duty to facilitate these requests.

Cllr Duffy said: “The Council must now fulfill its duties and facilitate bilingual signage as citizens will not be ignored any longer and legal solutions will be sought.”