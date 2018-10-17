Sister Act takes to stage at St Ronan’s

Students from St Ronan’s College will showcase their 2018 production of “Sister Act the Musical” running from Tuesday to Thursday, October 23-25, on the Francis Street school campus.

After the huge success of their 2016 production of “Joseph and the Technicolour Dreamcoat”, the school has continued to nurture students’ passion and enthusiasm for the arts.

In choosing to produce “Sister Act” this year they hope to show the school’s great breadth of talent.

Under the direction of Judith Sialianskaia and skillful musical direction of Brian Greene, this guarantees to entertain any congregation with show stopping numbers and comic entertainment.

“We have enjoyed the last few months preparing for Sister Act. It’s been a lot of fun and has required a lot of organisation, but working with like minded people makes the process so much easier. The children have been great. They have worked so hard and the whole experience has been a pleasure to be part of. We just hope everyone comes along and enjoys the show,” said Ms Sialianskaia.

The large cast of thirty, accompanied by a live band joined by some instrumentalists from the school, have been working hard to bring audiences a fabulous showcase of the tale of Philadelphia’s greatest lounge singer, Deloris Van Cartier played by year 13 pupil Aimee McVeigh.

She witnesses a murder by her boyfriend and local gangster, Curtis.

Officer Souther attempts to put her into hiding in the local convent which leads to her greatest calling. She meets and befriends the finest bunch of fun loving nuns and shares her passion for singing with them to create a Broadway chorus of singing nuns.

Come along and experience their inspiring journey and lift up your souls.

Tickets are available at St Ronan’s College reception Waring Street and Francis Street - priced £5