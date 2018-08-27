Six people rescued from broken down boat on Lough Neagh

Lough Neagh Rescue Service have released details of a rescue they were involved in on Saturday, August 18.

They said: “At 19:19hrs (7.19pm). HM Coastguard tasked LNR to reports of a broken down vessel with six persons on board, the vessel was reported as being approximately one mile outside Oxford Island.

“Both the Ardboe and Kinnego lifeboats launched and located the casualty vessel close to Padian.

“Following discussions on scene it was decided that the Ardboe lifeboat take five persons on board the lifeboat and bring them directly to shore whilst the Kinnego lifeboat would tow the casualty vessel with its skipper back to Kinnego marina.

“The casualty vessel and all persons on board brought safely to shore and handed into the care of our Coastguard colleagues. Lifeboats then stood down, returned to base and prepared for the next tasking.”