Skilled car mechanic forgot her insurance

A car mechanic who forgot to renew her insurance was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving uninsured on September 20.

Louise Lutton, Drumbeg, Craigavon, was also given six penalty points.

The court heard she was stopped on the Portadown Road in Lurgan.

Her solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, said she got the car insured immediately after she was stopped.

He explained she did previously have insurance which ran out in June and she just hadn’t renewed it.

Mr Downey said Lutton was a full time car mechanic and very skilled. She had no previous convictions and no points on her licence.