Smaller towns to get mini Xmas markets

For several years large towns such as Portadown, Lurgan and Armagh has benefited from a Christmas market but smaller towns have felt neglected.

Councillors lobbied that smaller towns should be included and this year there will be mini Christmas markets in Richhill, Tandragee, Waringstown, Donaghacloney, Dromore and Keady.

At Richhill, the Christmas evening and mini twilight market will be on Wednesday November 27, from 6pm to 8.30pm.

In Tandragee the mini twilight market will be on the same day as teh Christmas Lights switch on -December 6 from 6.30pm to 9.30pm.

Waringstown’s mini market will be on Saturday December 14 from 10am to 6pm and Donaghcloney’s on November 29, from 6.30pm to 9pm.