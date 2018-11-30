Smashed a lamp during row over TV being on too loud

During an argument because his wife had the television on too loud a 40-year-old man smashed a lamp she used for doing her nails.

Seweryn Plotka, Woodside Hill, Portadown, was fined £300 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for criminal damage on November 24 this year.

He was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 9.50pm police were called to a domestic incident where a lamp costing £40 had been smashed.

The injured party said she had been arguing with the defendant.

Plotka was arrested and admitted he had damaged the light his wife used for during her nails.

He said she had been shouting at him and he threw the lamp to the floor.

Mr Joe McDonald, representing the defendant, said his client had got a new lamp.

He explained that an argument started because she had the TV on loud and Plotka was on the computer.

Mr McDonald added the defendant ‘just lost it’ during the argument.

He said Plotka had been out of the family home since this incident and it had been a ‘grave lesson’ for him.