Smith calls for pedestrian crossing

There’s been a call for a pedestrian crossing on Woodhouse Street in Portadown.

Councillor Robert Smith made the call for shoppers going to and from Councils Magowan Buildings car park to get to High Street Mall Shopping Centre.

In a letter to the Department for Infrastructure he said; “With mums, dads and kids, senior citizens and disabled using the road, the area around High Street Mall is quite congested with cars, vans and lorries etc.

“We do have some boy racers and with so much going on in the street it only would take a moment of lapsed concentration or a child stepping off the pavement, we could end up with a fatality.

“To add some measure of safety and control, I believe a crossing would be of great benefit to the public and make drivers more aware of taking their time.”

He said the road would only need marked out and signage.