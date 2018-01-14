Snow and ice could last all week across NI

The Met Office has warned that ice and snow could be a feature of untreated roads and footpaths across Northern Ireland from Monday evening for the rest of the week.

A yellow weather warning for snow showers and ice across the Province comes into force at 6pm on Monday and will remain in place until 11am on Wednesday.

However, with temperatures forecast to remain between -1 to 5C for the rest of the week, melting and refreezing snow could cause potential hazards on untreated footpaths and roads until the weekend – and possibly beyond.

The Met Office warning means that severe weather is possible and that people should plan ahead with a view to possible travel delays and disruption of day to day activities.

A forecaster told the News Letter: “Monday and Tuesday will see colder air coming in from the polar regions, from the north west.

“To begin with, Monday will see showers falling as rain and sleet on higher ground. In the afternoon it will become colder, falling as snow on hills and sleet on higher ground.

“Then from Monday evening the showers are likely to turn to snow.

“The wind will blow in snow showers but it will not be everywhere all the time. However, everywhere has a chance of seeing some snow.”

The Sperrins and Antrim Hills will see a couple of inches and the Mournes may also be affected, with an inch possible on low ground.

“On Tuesday, the further west you go the more likely you are to see snow showers,” he said.

“On Wednesday the snow showers will be mostly confined to the north of Northern Ireland. There will be less snow across the south east, but still some snow showers there too.”

Most of the snow will still be lying on Wednesday, in particular on untreated roads and pavements.

For the rest of the week, although there may be some partial thawing during the day in the sun, there is the possibility of it refreezing during the night.

There could be some milder air on Wednesday night into Thursday but this is not definite.

Temperatures will be 4-5C most of the week and 1-2C at night, staying cold until at least Saturday. After that the weather will be changeable and remain cold, he added.