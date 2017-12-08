Snow causes disruption to bin collections

Due to the adverse weather, some disruption has been cuased to household waste collections today (Friday, December 8).

Householders whose bins are due to be collected today are advised to leave these out at the kerbside until further notice as every effort is being made to provide a normal service.

Further updates will be provided on routes affected by the adverse weather as soon as this information becomes available.

Bryson Recycling boxes and food waste caddies will not be collected in the Armagh area today. Householders will be advised about alternative arrangements for revised collections early next week.

For up to date information, contact: T: 0300 0300 900

W: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/snowdisruption