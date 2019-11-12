Sorrow at sudden death of NI farmer Neville Hylands

Neville John Hylands

Mr Hylands, from Moygannon Lane, Donaghcloney, passed away suddenly last Friday.

His son, Nathan, said: “He was a family man, always had time to talk to people. He always had a big smile on his face. He loved farming.”

Mr Hylands was the dearly loved husband of Cathie, much loved and proud father of Nathan and Caylan, dear son of Sidney and the late Betty and loving brother of Charmain and brother-in-law of Ken.

Neville John Hylands

A Funeral Service will be held in St Patrick’s Parish Church, Donaghcloney on Wednesday 13th November at 1pm followed by interment in Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard, Waringstown.

Family and friends welcome at his fathers home 28 Moygannon Lane.