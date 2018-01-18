Southern Trust Anaesthetist is first in Northern Ireland to receive award

A Consultant Anaesthetist from the Southern Trust, Dr Peter Maguire has been honoured with an Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland Award.

Dr Maguire is the first doctor in Northern Ireland to receive the prestigious award in recognition of his contribution to the Association and to the specialty of anaesthesia throughout his career.

He has been a Consultant Anaesthetist for the Southern Trust for the past 15 years. Primarily working as a General Anaesthetist at Daisy Hill Hospital in Newry where he was born and went to school, he also covers shifts at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Dr Richard Wright, Medical Director for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust said: “Peter has been at the forefront of promoting and developing the profession over the years having served on a number of UK wide committees.

“We are delighted that Dr Maguire has received this very much deserved Honour in recognition of his knowledge, expertise and dedication to promoting best practice in his profession.”

Dr Wright added: “He is also a keen advocate for research and education and has mentored many medical students. The Association of Anaesthetists of Great Britain and Ireland is the UK professional body for doctors practising or training in anaesthesia or allied medical disciplines.

“It aims to promote, and advance education, safety and research in anaesthesia, as well as the professional aspects of the specialty and the welfare of individual anaesthetists.”