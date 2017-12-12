Sped past officer at accident scene

When police were directing traffic following an accident where a child had been knocked down a 47-year-old man sped off forcing an officer to jump back.

Simeon Albert Pentland, Drumgor Heights, Craigavon, admitted driving without due care and attention on September 13 this year. He was fined £200 nand given six penalty points. For contravening a direction given by a constable he was fined £50 and given three points.

Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday that at 3.25pm a road traffic collision took place on the Drumgor Road. The defendant failed to turn around as directed by police and drove past an officer even when he was told the road was closed.

Pentland was directed to stop which he did. A policeman opened the driver’s door and the defendant sped off forcing the officer to jump back.

When spoken to later the defendant said he had a six-year-old who needed to be picked up and said he should have been more amicable to police.

Mr Gabriel Ingram, representing the defendant, said his client would apologise for what happened.

He explained that Pentland’s emotions were running high because he had to pick up his young daughter from school.

Deputy District Judge Anne Marshall said the police had closed the road to let the ambulance service attend with a six-year-old child who had been knocked down by a car.

The judge said she was concerned that the defendant had a previous careless driving conviction but that was a considerable time ago and he also had a no insurance offence in the past.